You are here

Home > Technology

WeWork's troubles deepen as SoftBank pulls US$3b tender offer

Tech giant cites reasons including criminal and civil probes into WeWork and the impact of Covid-19
Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200403_WEEWORK3_4078543.jpg
WeWork is undergoing a drastic restructuring and its earnings are at risk as many countries impose orders to stay at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

SOFTBANK Group Corp said it has terminated a US$3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, drawing threats of legal action and plunging the floundering office space company further into crisis.

The tech investment giant said in a statement that given its duty to its shareholders, it could no longer proceed with the deal, citing criminal and civil probes into the startup, WeWork's failure to restructure a joint venture in China and the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A special committee of WeWork's board said it was disappointed and is considering "all of its legal options, including litigation". SoftBank's decision to rescind the offer means the Japanese firm is no longer obligated to proceed with a further US$1.1 billion in debt financing for WeWork. It also underscores the depth of the disarray at WeWork, which is undergoing a drastic restructuring and whose earnings are at risk as many countries impose orders to stay at home due to the pandemic.

"WeWork is in real trouble and SoftBank's withdrawal from the share purchase worsens the situation materially," Richard Windsor, an independent analyst, wrote in a note.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank plans to abandon WeWork investor deal

The startup, which lost US$1.25 billion in the third quarter, told investors last week that it had US$4.4 billion in cash and cash commitments and would be able to weather the economic downturn.

The tender offer, which would have mostly benefited a select group of shareholders including ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, had been agreed in October as part of bailout plan by SoftBank after WeWork's IPO plans flopped. Investors had been concerned about its losses and a business model that involves taking long-term leases and renting out spaces for a short term.

In November, sources said the New York State Attorney General was investigating WeWork, examining whether Mr Neumann, indulged in self-dealing to enrich himself. A spokesperson for Mr Neumann declined to comment at the time.

SoftBank said in its statement that there were "multiple, new, and significant" pending criminal and civil investigations in which authorities have also requested information about WeWork's financing activities and communications with investors.

SoftBank itself has been under growing financial strain, with souring tech bets bringing it under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and pushing it into a radical pledge to raise US$41 billion by selling down core assets to raise cash for share buybacks and to reduce debt.

A merger of its US wireless unit Sprint with T-Mobile US was completed on Wednesday, which will provide an undetermined gain to be booked in the quarter ending June and will reduce strains on its balance sheet. REUTERS

READ MORE: WeWork asks landlords to slash rent bill by up to 30%

Technology

European experts ready smartphone technology to help stop Covid-19

Disney+ to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

T-Mobile closes merger with Sprint

US officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China: sources

Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concern: memo

Innovators design new gadgets to navigate coronavirus world

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 06:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal

[NEW YORK] Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after President Donald Trump said...

Apr 3, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Oil jump lifts Wall St as jobless claims data surges

[NEW YORK] US stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a...

Apr 2, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

Ellis Marsalis Jr, jazz pianist and music family patriarch, dies at 85

[NEW YORK] Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and educator who was the guiding force behind a late-20th-century resurgence in...

Apr 2, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags

[WASHINGTON] The main US disaster response agency has asked the Defence Department for 100,000 body bags as the toll...

Apr 2, 2020 11:30 PM
Transport

Global air passenger demand sees steepest decline since 9/11

[GENEVA] The coronavirus pandemic sent global air passenger demand plunging 14 per cent in February, marking the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.