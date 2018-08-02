You are here

Home > Technology

WhatsApp out to make money from business messages

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 9:14 AM

2018-07-20T045610Z_599487645_RC11F7540D50_RTRMADP_3_WHATSAPP-INDIA-FAKENEWS.JPG
Facebook on Wednesday set out to make money from WhatsApp with a scheme to connect businesses with customers via the smartphone messaging service.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Wednesday set out to make money from WhatsApp with a scheme to connect businesses with customers via the smartphone messaging service.

Facebook said it has been testing a "WhatsApp Business" tool for months with more than 90 companies including Uber and Singapore Airlines.

"We're introducing a solution for businesses that require more powerful tools to chat on WhatsApp and a new way for people to quickly start a WhatsApp conversation from an ad on Facebook," the leading social network said in an online post.

WhatsApp Business lets companies send "non-promotional" content such as shipping information, charging for confirmed deliveries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies will be able to respond free to questions or comments sent to them on WhatsApp, as long as the responses are fired off within 24 hours. Tardy responses by businesses will incur costs.

Some Facebook ads will also feature an easy way to initiate WhatsApp conversations with the businesses.

"Facebook Ads that click to WhatsApp help people discover your business, help you engage with them to explain your product or service and grow a relationship," the social network's team said.

Facebook has long been testing ways to make money from WhatsApp, which it bought in early 2014 in a deal valued at US$19 billion.

Growth has been the priority at WhatsApp, which now boasts some 1.5 billion users around the world.

"You will continue to have full control over the messages you receive," Facebook promised WhatsApp users.

"Businesses will pay to send certain messages so they are selective and your chats don't get cluttered."

Messages will remain encrypted end-to-end, with people able to block businesses if they wish. Facebook planned to gradually make the new tool available to more businesses, focusing first on companies with strong need to manage customer communications.

Facebook shares plummeted last week on disappointing results.

Sentiment was also dented by the downcast outlook for Facebook, which signaled it expects slower user growth, partly due to the effect of data privacy scandals. Profits will also likely be hit by costly investments to address the problems.

AFP

Technology

Google said to be planning China search app, ending long boycott

Elon Musk's apology to analysts he scorned sends Tesla stock soaring

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Apple quarterly profit leaps, nears market value of US$1 trillion

Huawei passes Apple in smartphone share for the first time

Sony jumps to decade high as PlayStation drives higher forecast

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening