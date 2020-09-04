You are here

Home > Technology

World 'not yet ready' for embryo gene-editing, say experts

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 12:24 AM

[LONDON] Techniques to genetically-edit human embryos should not be used until they are proven to be reliable and safe, an international commission said Thursday, in the wake of a scandal over gene-modified babies in China two years ago.

Experts from the commission of US National Academy of Medicine, US National Academy of Sciences, and Britain's Royal Society said heritable genome editing for medical purposes was "not yet ready" to be tried safely and effectively in human embryos.

The body was set up after Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui triggered an international scandal by claiming in 2018 that he was behind the world's first gene-edited babies using Crispr, a powerful new tool that acts as a kind of molecular "scissors".

Ignoring ethical and scientific norms, he created the twins Lula and Nana with alterations to their genomes meant to give them immunity to HIV.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal medical practice by a Chinese court in December.

SEE ALSO

GSK, partner Vir join race to find Covid-19 antibody treatment

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The case alarmed scientists worldwide, raising questions about bioethics and global oversight of scientific research, as well as reigniting fears about parents creating so-called "designer babies".

The commission said that the event made it clear that there was a risk "of ad hoc editing efforts that could cause significant harm to individuals".

"Moreover, given that heritable changes would be introduced that could be passed to subsequent generations, it was clear that careful consideration would need to be given to the specific applications of the editing technology," it said.

Heritable genome editing includes making alterations to the genetic material of human eggs, sperm, or any cells that lead to their development, including the cells of early embryos, the report said, adding that clinical use of this technology was either banned or not permitted in many countries.

This commission, made up of 18 experts from different disciplines, did not reject the principle of genetic modification in humans but aimed to provide a framework for countries considering the use of the technology.

It acknowledged that gene editing "could represent an important option for prospective parents with a known risk of transmitting a genetic disease to have a genetically-related child without that disease and its associated morbidity and mortality".

But in its recommendations it said that genome editing on embryos should not be used to create a pregnancy unless it has been "clearly established" that the changes can be reliably made without also making "undesired changes".

It said that criteria had not yet been met and called for further research and "extensive societal dialogue" before countries make the decision to allow heritable human genome editing.

"Should they ever be used, it is vitally important that these technologies are used for medically justified interventions, based on a rigorous understanding of how the pathogenic variant leads to disease," said commission co-chair Kay Davies, professor of genetics at the University of Oxford.

"More research is needed into the technology of genome editing in human embryos, to ensure that precise changes can be made without undesired off-target effects. International cooperation and open discussion of all aspects of genome editing will be essential." The commission's report will feed into work by the World Health Organization, which has set up a committee for governance of both heritable and non-heritable human genome editing research and clinical uses. The WHO committee is expected to issue guidance later this year.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

Goldman-backed startup Optimizely to be bought by Episerver

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

Apple app store draws new scrutiny in Japan, epicentre of gaming

Nasdaq plunge is victory lap for a stable of stock naysayers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 4, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, hit hard by pandemic

[TOKYO] Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, is taking an outsized hit from the coronavirus pandemic,...

Sep 4, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors...

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.