You are here

Home > Technology

Xiaomi is said to win Hong Kong stock exchange approval for IPO

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 12:20 PM

BP_XIAOMI_080618_91.jpg
Xiaomi Corp has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for its planned initial public offering, which would be the first listing in the city with weighted voting rights, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Xiaomi Corp has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for its planned initial public offering, which would be the first listing in the city with weighted voting rights, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The smartphone maker passed its so-called listing hearing on Thursday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Xiaomi plans to start gauging investor demand in the next few days, one of the people said.

Xiaomi is one of the most hotly anticipated Hong Kong deals in years. The company, led by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun, has been considering seeking about US$10 billion from the IPO, people familiar with the matter have said.

The offering could become the world's largest first-time share sale since Alibaba Group Holding listed in the US in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing-based Xiaomi was the first to file for a Hong Kong IPO with a weighted-voting rights structure after the city's bourse changed rules in April. It could also become the first firm to issue Chinese depositary receipts, after it picked Citic Securities to handle a planned mainland listing.

A representative for Xiaomi declined to comment. The Hong Kong Economic Times reported the approval earlier, citing unidentified people.

Citic Securities unit CLSA Ltd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors of the Hong Kong IPO, according to a stock exchange filing last month.

Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and six Chinese banks are also helping to arrange the share sale, people familiar with the matter have said.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Low Taek Jho_080618_84.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality

Jun 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening