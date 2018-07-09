You are here

Home > Technology

Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 10:00 AM

BP_Xiaomi_090718_45.jpg
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp's shares dropped 2.9 per cent on debut in Hong Kong on Monday, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp's shares dropped 2.9 per cent on debut in Hong Kong on Monday, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city.

Xiaomi priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$17 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, raising US$4.72 billion in the world's biggest technology float in four years.

The shares touched a low of HK$16.50 in opening deals on Monday.

Xiaomi's listing comes at a delicate time for Hong Kong's stock market, with the benchmark Hang Seng index falling 2.7 per cent last week and 5.8 per cent this year as investors fret over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Sino-US trade dispute has roiled financial markets including stocks and currencies, and the global trading of commodities from soybeans to coal over the past several weeks.

The weak pricing values the firm, which also makes internet-connected home appliances and gadgets, at about US$54 billion, almost half its original US$100 billion ambition earlier this year.

Xiaomi's float failed to attract strong interest among investors with the retail tranche gathering demand that was only 9.5 times the number of shares on offer, according to its filing on Friday.

By contrast, China Literature Ltd, the e-book arm of Chinese gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings, late last year raised US$1.1 billion for its Hong Kong IPO amid heavy demand, with the retail portion being 625 times oversubscribed.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
2 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
3 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
4 Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover
5 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_LLWATER93REY_3494233.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Technology

Local players tackle industrial water demand

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

Jul 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Asiatravel.com, Addvalue Technologies, Gaylin Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening