You are here

Home > Technology

Zoom to set up new R&D centre in Singapore, hire 'hundreds'

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 1:30 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

US tech giant Zoom Video Communications is opening a new research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering staff, the firm said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Zoom, which has already had a presence in Singapore for two years, will also expand its co-located data centre in the Republic, as part of its growing strategic investment into the city-state, the firm said. This will double its data centre capacity in Singapore.

Zoom chose Singapore for its "exceptional engineering talent" and "looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides".

"Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favourite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider Asia-Pacific region," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering for Zoom.

He added: "We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore's highly-educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D centre and data centre will play a critical role in Zoom's continued international growth."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Said Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board: "Zoom has changed the realm of what we thought was possible. We can work from anywhere rather than a fixed location... So I am thrilled that Zoom will be partnering Singapore to set up an R&D centre to explore possibilities."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

GovTech launches face verification, multi-user SMS features for SingPass users

US states aiming antitrust suit at Google: report

Twitter dropping Periscope mobile app for live streams

Google's Gmail service suffers outage for second day in a row

Facebook to move UK users to California terms, avoiding EU privacy rules

Draft EU rules propose huge fines, bans for tech giants

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

Shift towards flexible work creates new innovation opportunities: Chan Chun Sing

THE changing nature of workspace demand has created new opportunities for Singapore businesses to innovate, Minister...

Dec 16, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

More financial help for Singapore's lower to middle-income workers

SINGAPOREAN and permanent resident workers hit by Covid-19 and still in financial hardships despite the help offered...

Dec 16, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

GovTech launches face verification, multi-user SMS features for SingPass users

SINGPASS users can now prove their identities via face recognition on computers or mobile devices, or by sending a...

Dec 16, 2020 12:31 PM
Real Estate

Condo and HDB rental volumes rise in November: SRX

[SINGAPORE] More people rented condominium units and Housing Board (HDB) flats in November, even with border...

Dec 16, 2020 12:29 PM
Technology

US states aiming antitrust suit at Google: report

[SAN FRANCISCO] A group of US states is taking aim at Google with an antitrust lawsuit, saying the internet giant...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Broker's take: Suntec Reit top pick for RHB on attractive valuations, earnings recovery

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for