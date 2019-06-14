You are here

Home > Technology

Zuckerberg did not ignore personal data issues, says Facebook

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

FACEBOOK CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not knowingly violate an agreement with the regulator supervising the company's management of users' personal data, the social media giant said on Wednesday as it addressed an issue that has been under federal investigation for the past year.

Facebook was required to provide the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with emails, some from 2012, suggesting that Mr Zuckerberg was personally aware of but neglected to address the fact that external applications had access to massive amounts of personal data without Facebook users' knowledge, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper added that it did not have access to the documents but that anonymous sources had described their contents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have fully cooperated with the FTC's investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files," said a Facebook spokesperson.

"At no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company's obligations under the FTC consent order nor do any emails exist that indicate they did," the spokesperson added.

The FTC reopened investigations into whether Facebook violated a 2011 settlement with the regulator on protecting user data following revelations last year that personal data from tens of millions of users was hijacked by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica as it worked on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The 2011 court-approved agreement required Facebook to notify users when it shares data with third parties and bars the social network from deceptive practices. The investigation could result in a record fine running into billions of dollars.

Despite the controversies, some 2.7 billion people use at least one of the "family" of the company's applications, including the core Facebook network, Instagram, and messaging applications WhatsApp and Messenger. AFP

Technology

Huawei moves to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban

Uber eyes drones for food delivery and unveils new autonomous car

GIC, Polymer Connected to develop data centre campus in Jakarta

Climate Science: A tough call to make?

Enabling e-merchants to meet expectations of online shoppers

Telegram hit by cyber-attack, CEO points to Hong Kong protests and China

Editor's Choice

Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening