"When (clients) look to a professional services provider, they're saying: 'We don't just want the technical experience. We want really deep domain skills and capability.' They are looking for more strategic insights. When you do an audit, you look at bringing other value-added advice. ... It's no longer just about the integrity of your numbers. It's about, what do these numbers really mean?" - Liew Nam Soon.

BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN