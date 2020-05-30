Banking on leadership

Get our introductory offer at only
IN his 27-year career as a banker, Standard Chartered Singapore's chief executive officer Patrick Lee is facing his biggest test of leadership to date as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to shake up economies and businesses around the world.
He has gone through the Asian Financial Crisis,...
