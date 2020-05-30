You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Banking on leadership

Amid the uncertainty that the Covid-19 outbreak has wrought, the big challenge for a leader is to make decisions that are in the best interests of all stakeholders, not least employees, says StanChart Singapore CEO Patrick Lee.
Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20200530_VIRAFFLES30_4128859.jpg
"The impact of the current crisis on the bank's performance will not be a lasting one... So, yes, while in the short term we will have some knocks from Covid-19, we are very keen to see how we can accelerate some of the initiatives that will come out of this to help restore and revive the economy and help grow the bank again." - Patrick Lee.
PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

IN his 27-year career as a banker, Standard Chartered Singapore's chief executive officer Patrick Lee is facing his biggest test of leadership to date as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to shake up economies and businesses around the world.

He has gone through the Asian Financial Crisis,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

The Raffles Conversation

Pushing the envelope

Hey, Google

Golden globalist

Powering change

A client-driven approach

Purpose-driven branding

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:55 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 29, 2020 11:50 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

May 29, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore and China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel in early June

SINGAPORE and China have agreed to implement a “fast lane” arrangement in early June to enable essential travel for...

May 29, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the...

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.