Cinematic chronicler

"I hope there will be more diversity and choice for film audiences. Over 10,000 films are produced each year, globally, but our audiences' choice is limited. People have very few choices, or they might not know the choices that are available to them. We need more platforms to recommend unfamiliar films to audiences. This is important because culture needs diversification. We need exposure to different cultures and different thinking." - Jia Zhangke.

PHOTO: JIA ZHANGKE