Cinematic chronicler

China's arthouse maestro Jia Zhangke, known for capturing the country's social changes in his films, now seeks also to effect change in parliament as a delegate to a top-level national advisory body.
Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
"I hope there will be more diversity and choice for film audiences. Over 10,000 films are produced each year, globally, but our audiences' choice is limited. People have very few choices, or they might not know the choices that are available to them. We need more platforms to recommend unfamiliar films to audiences. This is important because culture needs diversification. We need exposure to different cultures and different thinking." - Jia Zhangke.
PHOTO: JIA ZHANGKE

Jia Zhangke is feted in arthouse cinema as the pre-eminent filmmaker depicting contemporary Chinese life in feature films and documentaries. On the big screen, he chronicles the personal struggles and emotional voyages of ordinary folks in China's fast-modernising rural towns and cities. His...

