Crystal ball gazer

"In the next 25 years, we will put the rules of the road on the information superhighway (Internet). That's the story of what's ahead of us - creating lanes, stoplights, signs and having speed limits and fines. That's the point we're at now as a society, and as responsible, educated people, we realise that we've built incredible powerful technology, but if we're going to use it responsibly... then we need to put in place the rules of the road." - Benjamin Pring.

PHOTO: BENJAMIN PRING