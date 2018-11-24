You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Entrepreneurial Zen

Zendesk's Mikkel Svane tells why Silicon Valley is still the world's top startup hub. Even the weather helps, he says.
Sat, Nov 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BT_20181124_JQRAFFLES0ZO1_3624258.jpg
"Silicon Valley is still very unique as a startup ecosystem. Ten years ago, there weren't many startup ecosystems outside of Silicon Valley. It's a lot more different today, with exits happening and startups being able to raise money globally... Silicon Valley has built great tech companies for many years now. With this scale and momentum, it will take time for any ecosystem, including in China and South-east Asia, to catch up." - Mikkel Svane.

IF there is one thing Mikkel Svane wishes he has more of, it is time. To the Silicon Valley tech mogul - he's co-founder and chief executive officer of customer experience software company Zendesk - "free time" is a chimera. That's because travel is a huge part of what he does.

"I try to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

Most Read

1 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
2 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
3 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018
4 US stock market's slide is flashing a warning about the economy
5 Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening