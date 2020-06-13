Executive fit

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE chief executive officer (CEO) of today - and tomorrow - needs soft skills and cultural fit, among other things. Helping firms find the right leaders is where executive search and consulting firm Heidrick & Struggles comes in, with its modus operandi having also moved with the times....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes