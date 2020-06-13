Executive fit

"You cannot look at today's CEO without looking at the Board. The Board must, now and in the future, be in charge of the long-term implications for the company, the long-term value creation. So we expect the Board to work on diversity, sustainability, long-term digital transformation; to deal with political pressure. A good Board must take over some of these responsibilities to let the CEO concentrate on what has to be done." - Alain Deniau.

PHOTO: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES