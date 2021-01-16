You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation
SUBSCRIBERS

Greening architecture

Patrick Bellew talks about the design and engineering challenges his firm Atelier Ten faced coming up with the Esplanade's spikes, and why a seeming "lack of focus" is a strength for the practice.
Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BT_20210116_UDATELIERTEN_4406489.jpg
"We're doing okay, but I don't think we're out of it yet, there's more pain ahead for everyone. As a leader in the business, the minute you hang up your hat, you're in trouble... We need to be pulling the industry along with us, and we shouldn't lose sight of the objective." - Patrick Bellew.
PHOTO: ATELIER TEN

PATRICK Bellew - or his firm Atelier Ten - may not quite be household names here but their projects in Singapore stand among the city's most iconic landmarks: Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay, and Jewel Changi Airport.

Like many other businesses, the London-headquartered architectural and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 11:19 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow drop as big banks fall after results

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as incoming President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus...

Jan 15, 2021 11:02 PM
Garage

Eli Lilly invests US$30m in health-equity focused venture fund

[NEW YORK] Eli Lilly & Co is investing US$30 million in a new venture capital (VC) firm that will fund minority-...

Jan 15, 2021 10:43 PM
Technology

Amazon will let companies build voice assistants on Alexa

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com is offering other companies the ability to use the building blocks of the Alexa digital...

Jan 15, 2021 10:32 PM
Government & Economy

European nations say Covid vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

[BRUSSELS] Many European nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of Covid-19 vaccines as US...

Jan 15, 2021 10:22 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare issues H2 2020 profit warning

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare expects to post a "significant loss" in its half-year and full-year results,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Lian Beng-led consortium buys BreadTalk building in S$118 million sale and leaseback

European nations say Covid vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for