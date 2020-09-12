You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Guarding the utility

Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty, helps to keep vital industrial facilities and critical infrastructure safe from hackers.
Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20200912_VARDI_4235176.jpg
"While he waits out the pandemic in a small idyllic town outside Tel Aviv, Mr Vardi perfects his wine making when he's not busy running the company. Wine, a drink for the connoisseur, was developed in the Middle East and he is just bringing it back to its roots. Discussing why he joined the company, Mr Vardi points to the huge market opportunity that "is growing every day". - Yaniv Vardi.
PHOTO: CLAROTY

YANIV Vardi is passionate about wines. He has his own vineyard where as a connoisseur he has produced a number of vintages that have won international prizes. While he has many people helping him at his vineyard in Israel, he has the final say on the flavour, body and composition of the wine -...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

The Raffles Conversation

Chip-fuelled creativity

Dawn of AI golden age

Driven to win

Building smart solutions

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 11:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

HOMEGROWN insurer Singapore Life (Singlife) intends to merge with Aviva Singapore in a deal valued at S$3.2 billion...

Sep 11, 2020 11:04 PM
Transport

Nissan to issue US$8b in US dollar-denominated debt

[TOKYO] Japan's Nissan Motor will issue US$8 billion in dollar-denominated debt and is considering euro-denominated...

Sep 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes ahead of new season

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that the Premier League's decision to return to a system...

Sep 11, 2020 10:42 PM
Consumer

Harvard, Princeton rush to sell debt to yield-hungry buyers

[NEW YORK] In a world of falling interest rates, US universities like Harvard and Princeton are finding love for...

Sep 11, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Biden joins Pence, Cuomo at masked New York 9/11 memorial in crisis year

[NEW YORK] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Vice-President Mike Pence, and New York Governor Andrew...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.