"I like to be accessible. I work better in an open environment, a flat structure where we all have a role to play. As you get more senior in an organisation you have a very important role to lay out a strategy and vision so people know why they come to work. I genuinely believe people want to know where they fit in an organisation, the role they play and that they're contributing to a bigger goal, vision and strategy." - Dan Watkins.

