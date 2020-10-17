You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Making life a little more beautiful

Melissa Kwee, CEO of National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, is on a mission to enhance the charity landscape in Singapore amid the pandemic.
Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20201017_MEL_4286596.jpg
"I still pick weeds and fallen flowers and decorate tree barks when I walk in my neighbourhood. It sounds silly, but I think it reminds me that making life a little more beautiful does not have to be complicated." - Melissa Kwee.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20201017_MEL_4286596.jpg
"I still pick weeds and fallen flowers and decorate tree barks when I walk in my neighbourhood. It sounds silly, but I think it reminds me that making life a little more beautiful does not have to be complicated." - Melissa Kwee.
PHOTO: MELISSA KWEE

TO LOSE is to win. That's the mantra that Melissa Kwee, CEO of National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), abides by.

"We are guided (by this phrase) that my oldest uncle taught us . . . it means to be big hearted. To lose is to win when it comes to relationships. No one...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

The Raffles Conversation

From refugee to CEO

Making it accessible

Transforming through tech

Finding that sweet spot

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced on Friday on hopes that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available...

Oct 16, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

THE voluntary cash offer for SK Jewellery Group closed on Oct 16, with the offeror receiving valid acceptances...

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Technology

Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

[BENGALURU] Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an...

Oct 16, 2020 10:52 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Oct 16, 2020 10:49 PM
Technology

China-owned gaming firm Playtika files confidentially for US IPO

[BENGALURU] Playtika Holding, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Friday it has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

US: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for