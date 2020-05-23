You are here

Pushing the envelope

From smart stamps that track packages and mailboxes that enable contactless delivery, to cold chain shipments and reverse dispatches, Postmaster General Vincent Phang says Singapore Post's reach is limited only by its imagination.
Sat, May 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg

BT_20200523_MTSINGPOST_4124322.jpg
"There's so much data that we absolutely don't know what to do with it... Now how do we use that data respectfully in a way that is anonymised but allows us to influence supply chain management techniques? That's the next job for us." - Vincent Phang.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE POST

EVEN as e-commerce has largely been a boon for consumers, offering options and convenience previously unimaginable, it has disrupted many industries. Brick-and-mortar retail most notably, but also logistics.

The national postal service provider, which celebrates 162 years this year, is...

