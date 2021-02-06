 The tech wingback, The Raffles Conversation - THE BUSINESS TIMES

The tech wingback

Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of IT giant WWT (and a professional soccer player before he entered the tech world), talks about the values that apply in both sports and business -- and the industry trends unleashed by the pandemic.
Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM
"If you can build a mindset of resilience and still have a positive attitude, be willing to take constructive input and work through the tough times with a level of grit and determination, that is really an incredible differentiator in both sports and business." - Jim Kavanaugh.
PHOTO: WWT

AS CEO and co-founder of the US$13 billion World Wide Technology (WWT), Jim Kavanaugh has come a long way in life, having grown up as the son of a bricklayer in St Louis, on the banks of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers in the United States. The tech leader - who used to be a professional...

