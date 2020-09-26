You are here

Transforming through tech

HP Inc - which uses its technology to help close the digital divide in society and economy - wants to be more digitally-driven in its business, says Ng Tian Chong, the company's MD for Greater Asia. He also talks about its North Star.
Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

BT_20200926_LLNGTCW5B9_4258467.jpg
"The HP culture is authentic and very people-centric... It's like looking at a tree and its roots. The roots stay the same over the years, but the leaves at the top change with the seasons... The HP way, the people-centric approach and our belief about diversity and inclusion are key things that don't change. This is the North Star that guides us." - Ng Tian Chong.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

FEW industries have been spared the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, but technology stands out as a clear beneficiary of the lockdowns and border closures that have swept the globe this year. With the world now more dependent on technology than ever, it is no wonder that tech tycoons have been...

