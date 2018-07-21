You are here
Unbound by rules
Adrian Cheng, heir to Hong Kong's New World Development and Chow Tai Fook conglomerates, has brought his own vision into the sprawling family business empire and made his mark as an art and cultural entrepreneur.
IT'S a few minutes past the appointed time when Adrian Cheng strides into the Andaz Hotel lobby, nonchalant in a round-neck tee, track pants and sneakers. Caught by surprise, this reporter quickly reminds the Hong Kong businessman - scion of the family behind the world's biggest jewellery
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg