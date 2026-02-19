Straight to your inbox. Money, career and life hacks to help young adults stay ahead.

[SINGAPORE] Shayndel Goo, 25, has made Glasgow her home for the past six years. A proud graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, she now runs a private studio where she teaches piano.

On social media, life in Glasgow seems almost idyllic – breakfasts at cafes, red sandstone buildings, and snow in winter. Although Goo plans to return to Singapore eventually, she is focused on expanding her studio for now.

She’s not the only one carving out a life beyond Singapore’s borders. More graduates are setting their sights overseas, whether it’s starting their own businesses or working in private companies abroad.

A 2023 Jobstreet by Seek survey found that nearly two in three Singapore workers are open to relocating for work, with 72 per cent of them being young professionals under 30.

But while the allure of moving abroad can be strong, it comes with trade-offs such as bigger financial responsibilities, cultural shifts, and the challenge of settling into unfamiliar territory.

I spoke to Singaporeans who have ventured abroad to find out what it’s really like to build a career overseas.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

🧑‍💻 Kyle Tan, associate at BCG, London

In 2022, Kyle Tan entered his first year at University College London. Now 24 years old and working as an associate at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in London, he recounts how disorienting it was to navigate the local recruitment process as an international student.

“I had just landed in London, with little to no strong networks. I remember hearing about spring weeks for the first time. As a foreigner, it was incredibly difficult to navigate the UK’s recruitment processes that operated so differently from Singapore’s,” Tan says.

Spring weeks are short-term programmes offered by major financial institutions and consultancies which target first- and second-year students. These programmes have a tight application window and serve as a pipeline into internships, making them fiercely competitive.

He eventually secured a return offer with BCG after his summer internship. Given that BCG has its own office in Singapore, Tan’s decision to stay in London might seem surprising.

“I feel like the Singapore market tends to be something of a bubble, and BCG’s London office works with a wider variety of companies. I wanted to expose myself to what’s out there and hopefully bring my experience back,” he explains.

But settling down in London as a foreigner has not been easy.

“London is a notoriously lonely city, it’s worse as an international. People come and go so easily and so often. It’s hard to set your roots, and it can feel isolating,” he says.

“You start to realise how much you take for granted in Singapore as a native. Things like shared customs, the weather, and the food.”

To prepare for the move abroad, Tan recommends speaking to people who have already taken the leap. Hearing first-hand experiences, he says, could help build a more realistic picture of what working overseas is like.

👩‍💼 Elizabeth Tan, partner at Lendo Capital, Sydney

Based in Sydney, Elizabeth Tan, 26, works as a partner at private credit firm Lendo Capital, where she specialises in relationship management and operations.

She landed her first full-time role at an Australian fintech start-up through a networking event.

“Initially, they weren’t looking to hire fresh graduates, but I had a conversation with my then-boss. From there, she decided that I was a good fit for the role,” Tan recalls.

While she recognises Singapore as a massive financial hub in the region, Tan notes that working in Australia has exposed her to a different economy, which cultivated a more global and grounded perspective for her career in finance.

However, uprooting her life came with its own challenges. Tan admits to feeling guilty about leaving her family in Singapore. Navigating an overseas career without a template to replicate also taught her to embrace ambiguity.

She cautions against over-romanticising the idea of working overseas. Instead, she advises others to be deliberate about the risks that come with moving overseas.

“There’s that fantasy of booking a one-way flight just to see what happens,” she says.

“But you have to be strategic about the move and understand your purpose for choosing this pathway. It shouldn’t just be for the country, but should serve your career in some way.”

✈️ How do you get started?

For students in Singapore, the idea of moving overseas may be daunting, especially without the curated network that comes from studying abroad.

So, where do you even begin if you don’t have those overseas connections?

I spoke to Wong Rui Xuan, assistant manager at the global programmes team under the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Centre for Future-ready Graduates, who shared practical advice for students eyeing their first job abroad.

Wong encourages students to make use of opportunities provided by universities, such as internships or study trips. These resources help build international experience, connect with overseas employers early, and understand which countries and industries best align with their career goals.

She also advises being intentional about the skills gained in a first overseas role. The goal, she says, is to ensure that those experiences are transferable if you decide to return to Singapore in the future.

Beyond school resources, informal networks are also important when breaking into an international market.

Shireen Wong, a career adviser at NUS Business School, recommends connecting with workplace mentors or seniors who have studied abroad to understand the realities of life abroad.

“You want to build a network that can offer market insights in your desired community, even better if they can refer you to the right people. This is especially important since companies may prioritise talents with local affiliations,” she says.

Finally, it’s important to do your due diligence and run the numbers. Having a financial plan is vital to account for expenses like rental options, relocation costs, and understanding company benefits.

🧳 So should your first job be overseas?

That depends, it all comes down to your why. After speaking with career advisers and Singaporeans working overseas, it’s clear that motivation is key when deciding if you should book that air ticket.

The decision shouldn’t be about escaping, but understanding how an overseas job would be the best route to progress towards your career goals.

A first job overseas can be transformative, but it can also come with extra hurdles, like visa requirements, employment regulations, and how welcoming markets are to different talents.

At the end of the day, moving overseas amplifies both opportunities and risks. Instead of moving just for the plot, be clear about how the move aligns with your long-term goals so you can book that flight with a clear conscience.

TL;DR

Some young Singaporeans are building careers abroad for global exposure

Life overseas may bring challenges like social isolation and dealing with ambiguity

Networking and having a clear financial plan can help ease the move

It’s important to know your “why” before moving abroad