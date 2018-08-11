You are here
Golden Gate Ventures launches US$10m blockchain fund
LuneX Ventures, targeted to be closed within the year, will invest in cryptocurrency and blockchain startups globally
Singapore
GOLDEN Gate Ventures (GGV), a Singapore-based venture capital firm that has invested in startups including Carousell, 99.co and MoneySmart, is launching a dedicated fund for blockchain investments.
Named LuneX Ventures, it is a new US$10 million fund that will invest in
