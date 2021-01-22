You are here

Home > Top Stories
SUBSCRIBERS
US TRANSITION

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Counters may have USD-priced contracts, but these are usually hedged, say analysts; weaker USD also supports commodity prices, lifts sentiment
Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

nz_usd_220127.jpg
The US dollar (USD) could continue to trend downwards amid positive risk sentiment in markets, which could benefit Asian assets, with little downside expected for Singapore stocks with US exposure, say analysts.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

THE US dollar (USD) could continue to trend downwards amid positive risk sentiment in markets, which could benefit Asian assets, with little downside expected for Singapore stocks with US exposure, say analysts.

Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore said...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen leaves door open to tax increase on wealthy Americans

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen said she would work with lawmakers to fast-track a series of...

Jan 22, 2021 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.3...

Jan 22, 2021 09:16 AM
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales down 26% in Oct-Dec from previous quarter

PROPERTY developers in Singapore sold 2,603 new private homes in the fourth quarter last year, about 26 per cent...

Jan 22, 2021 09:14 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares on track to gain 1.5% for week on further US stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were slightly lower on Friday, hurt by losses among energy and tech stocks, but on...

Jan 22, 2021 09:01 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

GL has deeper value than just 70¢ a share: analysts

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for