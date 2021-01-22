US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE US dollar (USD) could continue to trend downwards amid positive risk sentiment in markets, which could benefit Asian assets, with little downside expected for Singapore stocks with US exposure, say analysts.
Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore said...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes