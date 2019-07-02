ABB to supply chargers for public electric buses to ST Engg Land Systems, BYD Singapore

SWISS engineering group ABB will provide ST Engineering’s land systems arm and BYD Singapore with the charging infrastructure for 40 single-deck electric buses that will hit the roads of Singapore in early 2020.

The smart charging products from ABB have a “future-proof” and modular design, safe and reliable operation, and remote service and data management, ABB said on Tuesday.

These will pave the way for greener, more sustainable public transportation in Singapore, ABB added.

For ST Engineering Land System’s 20 buses, ABB’s scope of supply includes four 450-kilowatt (kW) chargers with installation, civil works, project management and commissioning. These chargers will be based on ABB’s “opportunity charging” platform, which uses an automated rooftop connection to quickly recharge the buses in less than 10 minutes.

For BYD, ABB will provide 10 overnight 150kW charging systems to charge its fleet of 20 buses during the night. These chargers allow up to two buses to be connected and charged sequentially while parked at the depot, enabling all 20 buses to be fully charged and ready to run through the day within 4.5 hours.

Allen Zheng, managing director of BYD Singapore, said: “When choosing the charging infrastructure for our e-buses, we were looking for a solution that was scalable and easy to install while ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability.”

Last year, the Land Transport Authority awarded contracts worth S$50 million to three companies for a total of 60 electric buses.

Among them were ST Engineering Land Systems and BYD, securing contracts for 20 single-deck electric buses each, worth S$15 million and S$17 million respectively.

The other firm is Yutong-NARI Consortium, which won an S$18 million contract for 10 single-deck and 10 double-deck electric buses.

Switzerland-listed ABB offers charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. It also has businesses in industrial automation; power grids; robotics, machine and factory automation; and the supply of electrical motors, generators and drives.

In Singapore, ABB has an office at Ayer Rajah and a service centre in Tuas.