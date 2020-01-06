You are here

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 11:34 PM

Employees work on Boeing 737 MAX airplanes at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington.Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had reached a compensation deal with Boeing Co related to the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft, joining a growing list of global airlines settling with the US company.
Aeromexico did not disclose the size of the payment, but added that it remains in talks with Boeing and regulatory authorities.

Southwest Airlines Co, the world's largest 737 MAX operator, said in December that it had reached a confidential agreement with Boeing for a portion of a projected US$830 million hit to operating income in 2019.

Turkish Airlines also agreed to a compensation deal with the planemaker but did not specify the size of the payment. European charter airline TUI has said that it was still in talks with Boeing.

Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

The company is also thinking of deferring some capital expenditures, freezing acquisitions and cutting spending on research and development to preserve cash, the report  said, citing people familiar with the matter.

