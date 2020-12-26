You are here

Home > Transport

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 6:29 AM

nz_AirCanada_261220.jpg
An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Shortly after the take-off, the pilots received an "engine indication" and "decided to shut down one engine", an Air Canada spokesperson said.

"The aircraft then diverted to Tucson, where it landed normally and remains." The incident took place on Dec 22.

The crew received a left engine hydraulic low pressure indication and declared a PAN PAN emergency before diverting the flight, Belgian aviation news website Aviation24.be reported.

In a response to a Reuters request for comment a Boeing spokesperson referred to Air Canada for information on the incident and did not provide any additional comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The United States lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the 737 MAX last month, with the US Federal Aviation Administration outlining details of the software, system and training upgrades Boeing and airlines must complete before carrying passengers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

British Airways cargo staff strike from Christmas Day

GE case hints at secret Airbus narrow-body plane in development

US will require negative Covid-19 tests for all UK passengers

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 26, 2020 06:14 AM
Government & Economy

Japan official calls Taiwan 'red line', urges Biden to 'be strong'

[TOKYO] A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged US President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting...

Dec 25, 2020 04:00 PM
Transport

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

[TOKYO] Japan aims to eliminate petrol-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a...

Dec 25, 2020 03:40 PM
Garage

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

[PALO ALTO] Billionaire Elon Musk said it's "impossible" to take Tesla Inc private now, even though he would have...

Dec 25, 2020 03:30 PM
Transport

British Airways cargo staff strike from Christmas Day

[LONDON] Cargo workers at British Airways will strike from Friday until Jan 2 over a pay row, with a new coronavirus...

Dec 25, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit trade deal explained in five basic questions

[BRUSSELS] British and European Union negotiators sealed a Brexit deal on Thursday, just a week before the United...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

British Airways cargo staff strike from Christmas Day

Robinhood Financial hit with class-action lawsuit for selling stock orders

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Brexit trade deal explained in five basic questions

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for