Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

[BENGALURU] An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Shortly after the take-off, the pilots received an "engine indication" and "decided to shut down one engine", an Air Canada spokesperson said.

"The aircraft then diverted to Tucson, where it landed normally and remains." The incident took place on Dec 22.

The crew received a left engine hydraulic low pressure indication and declared a PAN PAN emergency before diverting the flight, Belgian aviation news website Aviation24.be reported.

In a response to a Reuters request for comment a Boeing spokesperson referred to Air Canada for information on the incident and did not provide any additional comment.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The United States lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the 737 MAX last month, with the US Federal Aviation Administration outlining details of the software, system and training upgrades Boeing and airlines must complete before carrying passengers.

REUTERS