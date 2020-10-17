You are here

Home > Transport

Air Canada CEO to retire in February as pandemic roils industry

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 9:03 AM

nz_calin_171053.jpg
Air Canada's president and chief executive, Calin Rovinescu, will retire next February after 11 years in the top job, the company said on Friday, as the carrier grapples with historic turmoil in the airline industry triggered by the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Air Canada's president and chief executive, Calin Rovinescu, will retire next February after 11 years in the top job, the company said on Friday, as the carrier grapples with historic turmoil in the airline industry triggered by the coronavirus.

Deputy CEO and chief financial officer Michael Rousseau will succeed Rovinescu upon his retirement, the airline said.

Peter Letko, a co-founder of investment manager Letko Brosseau, the carrier's largest shareholder, said he has "every confidence" in Mr Rousseau's leadership.

"He has played an important role complementing Calin every step of the way," Letko told Reuters by email.

Letko Brosseau owns an 8.69 per cent stake in Air Canada according to Refinitiv data.

SEE ALSO

UK data privacy watchdog slashes British Airways fine as virus bites

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the announcement was not widely expected, it was "well-telegraphed" that Mr Rousseau would eventually be named the successor after he was appointed deputy CEO in 2018, RBC analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note.

Like carriers around the world, Canada's largest airline has been slammed by strict travel restrictions and slumping passenger traffic during the pandemic, although the airline has raised around C$6 billion (US$6.18 billion) of incremental liquidity.

Rovinescu weathered earlier crises at Air Canada, and was an executive in charge of the airline's restructuring after it faced bankruptcy in 2003. Investors credited him with strengthening the balance sheet in recent years.

"In short, he turned Air Canada into a winner," Letko said.

Mr Rovinescu has been an outspoken advocate to secure aid from the Canadian government for the country's airline industry, although no specific package has been announced. He has also pushed the government to ease travel restrictions that have hobbled the carrier's international traffic.

Mr Rovinescu led the company through a deal to acquire Canadian leisure group Transat A.T., which is still pending approval from regulators.

Air Canada shares were up 1 cent at C$15.53 on Friday afternoon in Toronto.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

UK data privacy watchdog slashes British Airways fine as virus bites

Air travel bubble may lift aviation, hospitality, property stocks

India's car, motorbike sales surge as dealerships stock up ahead of festive season

Hertz gets US$1.65b bankruptcy financing package

Boeing 737 MAX judged safe to fly by Europe's aviation regulator

British Airways slapped with UK data watchdog's biggest-ever fine

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 08:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil dips on Covid-19 resurgence, fears of more supply

[NEW YORK] Oil prices edged lower on Friday, dragged down by concerns that a spike in Covid-19 cases in the United...

Oct 17, 2020 08:15 AM
Consumer

Fujifilm seeks approval for Avigan as Covid-19 treatment in Japan

[TOKYO] Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Friday it was seeking approval for its flu drug Avigan as a treatment for...

Oct 17, 2020 08:02 AM
Real Estate

Japanese ad firm Dentsu eyes NYC sublease in sign of mounting office woes

[NEW YORK] A Japanese advertising firm is considering unloading what was supposed to be a new office in Manhattan,...

Oct 17, 2020 07:47 AM
Transport

UK data privacy watchdog slashes British Airways fine as virus bites

[LONDON] The UK's data privacy watchdog on Friday slashed a fine imposed on British Airways (BA) over a cyber attack...

Oct 17, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts UK's debt rating on weak economic growth

[BENGALURU] Ratings agency Moody's lowered the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for