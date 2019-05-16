You are here

Air Canada to buy tour operator Transat in C$520m deal

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 8:44 PM

Air Canada said on Thursday it will buy Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc in an all-cash deal valued at C$520 million (S$529.6 million) to create a Montreal-based global travel services company.
[BENGALURU] Air Canada said on Thursday it will buy Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc in an all-cash deal valued at C$520 million (S$529.6 million) to create a Montreal-based global travel services company.

As part of the deal, Transat shareholders will receive US$13 per share.

The deal comes days after WestJet Airlines received a C$3.5 billion buyout offer from billionaire Gerry Schwartz's private equity firm Onex Corp.

