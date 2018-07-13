You are here

Home > Transport

Air France-KLM chairman blames Accor over CEO search delay

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 11:00 PM

file70yb2okw5xv12mdpfdvl.jpg
The airline has been hunting for a new boss to fill a gap left by the abrupt departure of chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac in May, after staff rejected a pay proposal aimed at ending strikes that have resulted in heavy losses.

[PARIS] Anne-Marie Couderc, the interim chairman of Air France KLM, has blamed AccorHotels for complicating and delaying the airline's search for a new chief executive, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The airline has been hunting for a new boss to fill a gap left by the abrupt departure of chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac in May, after staff rejected a pay proposal aimed at ending strikes that have resulted in heavy losses.

In June, the French hotel group said it was looking at taking a minority stake in the troubled airline group to help it compete better against travel packages offered by online rivals such as Expedia and Booking.com.

However, Ms Couderc said in the memorandum to employees that AccorHotels' interest had hindered the hunt for a new CEO.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Some of these disturbances are linked to the way AccorHotels has manifested its interest Air France-KLM Group" as well as by media speculation about candidates, she said.

Veolia finance chief Philippe Capron, initially a candidate, implicitly cited opposition from AccorHotels as he ruled himself out earlier this month - and suggested the company might be seeking Air France client data.

Officials at AccorHotels could not be immediately reached for comment.

The memorandum added that Air France KLM hoped to conclude its search for a new CEO in the coming weeks, and that it hoped to have a new leadership team fully up and running by September.

The French government has a stake of about 14 per cent in Air France KLM, while Delta Airlines and China Eastern Airlines each hold 8.8 per cent.

REUTERS

Transport

Low water levels hamper Rhine and Danube river shipping in Germany

Boeing, SpaceX unlikely to make manned flights to ISS in 2019

Monthly COEs to rise 12.5% in upcoming quarter

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

BMW first to take majority stake in China car venture: source

Nasa's plan to use private contractors 'delayed'

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
5 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up

doc70zmz2ef4m017rmlm54m_doc6vzy68wpy8x1n1o3k9r9.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Startups

GoGoVan raises US$250m in first phase of new funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening