You are here

Home > Transport

Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 6:53 PM

rk_AirFrance_030420.jpg
Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive billions of euros in loans guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments, as the airline group braces for a sustained coronavirus shutdown, sources told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive billions of euros in loans guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments, as the airline group braces for a sustained coronavirus shutdown, sources told Reuters.

The two states, which each own 14 per cent of Air France-KLM, have paused a long-running boardroom feud to address the cash crunch, according to three people close to the discussions.

Details and amounts are not finalised and could change, the people said. Under the most likely scenario, Air France may get as much as four billion euros (S$6.21 billion) in French-guaranteed loans while KLM receives close to two billion euros backed by The Hague, one source said.

The group has appointed BNP and Societe Generale to advise on refinancing, two of the sources said.

Both banks declined to comment.

SEE ALSO

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

"We are naturally in constant discussions with both governments," an Air France-KLM spokesperson said, declining further comment.

The French and Dutch governments also declined to comment in detail on the Air France-KLM talks. Both countries have expressed willingness to offer financial help.

"We've been in discussions for a long period of time with KLM and Air France and very specifically with the French state," Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra told Reuters on Wednesday. "It's extremely important to help this vital company through these difficult times."

Governments around the world are scrambling to prop up major airlines that are at risk of bankruptcy as the pandemic gathers pace, gutting travel demand and bringing traffic to an indefinite standstill.

The US Senate approved a US$58 billion bailout for the American aviation industry on March 25. In Europe, Norwegian Air and SAS have received pledges of state support, while Lufthansa is poised to receive billions in aid.

REUTERS

Transport

Ryanair to lose 300m euros from oil insurance trades gone bad

Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa: sources

Cathay Pacific to make further cuts to flights: internal memo

Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis

Deeper pay and fee cuts for SIAEC management, directors

US vehicle sales headed for crash after slowest pace in a decade

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 06:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sakae Holdings to hold EGM through live webcast

SHAREHOLDERS of sushi restaurant operator Sakae Holdings can watch its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) through a...

Apr 3, 2020 06:37 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

WITH Singapore on Friday announcing further movement restrictions within the country due to the virus outbreak, OCBC...

Apr 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 3, 2020 06:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ producers debating possible oil cuts of 10 million barrels per day: source

[LONDON] The Opec+ crude oil exporter group is debating cutting global supply by 10 million barrels per day, an Opec...

Apr 3, 2020 06:25 PM
Banking & Finance

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

[BEIJING] China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that mid-sized and small banks must...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.