You are here

Home > Transport

Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 9:35 PM

[NEW DELHI] An Air India passenger plane flying to the United States was escorted by British fighter jets to land in London on Thursday after what an official at the airline later said was a hoax bomb threat.

An Air India official said flight AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark had made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport after a hoax telephone call was made to Mumbai airport.

The official told Reuters there was no security threat.

Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters at supersonic speed to intercept the Boeing 777-337 and safely escorted it to Stansted, which briefly closed its runway.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Air India plane was directed to an isolated stand with police in attendance.

"An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 1015 and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations," the airport said.

"Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight," it said.

British police said officers were making inquiries.

REUTERS

Transport

India says present business environment not good for Air India sale

Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020

SoftBank, Toyota's self-driving car venture to add 5 more automakers: sources

Electric cars in Asean economies: a slow evolution

BMW hits fast forward on electrification

Transcorp just days away from going-concern troubles

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
3 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening