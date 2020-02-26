You are here

Home > Transport

Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 1:24 PM

rk_AirNewZealand_260220.jpg
Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could prove a "game changer" for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul flights.
PHOTO: AIR NEW ZEALAND/FACEBOOK

[WELLINGTON] Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could prove a "game changer" for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul flights.

The airline, which operates some of the world's most lengthy flights from its remote South Pacific base, said the "Economy Skynest" aimed to bring pod-bed technology to the skies.

"A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out," the airline's chief marketing officer Mike Tod said.

"The development of the Economy Skynest is a direct response to that challenge."

The pods contain six beds, each measuring 200 by 58cm with a pillow, sheets, blankets, ear plugs and a privacy curtain.

SEE ALSO

Qantas, Air NZ to suspend China flights due to coronavirus curbs

The idea is that the pods sit in the economy class cabin and passengers pre-book sessions in them to break up long-haul flights, rather than occupying them for the entire journey.

The beds will not be introduced for a least a year, as the airline works through getting the concept approved by regulators.

"This is a game changer on so many levels," said a spokeswoman for the firm, which said it was willing to license the Skynest to other airlines.

AFP

Transport

Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have 'symptoms': minister

China quarantines 94 people on Seoul flight after three show fever

US airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing coronavirus

Virgin Australia to cut capacity after H1 underlying profit plunges 78%

Money FM podcast: Reducing the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 01:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes

[BENGALURU] A contingent of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers are taking complaints to Capitol Hill, saying...

Feb 26, 2020 01:21 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE shares continued their downward slide on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 29.07...

Feb 26, 2020 01:12 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS nudges firms to go digital in second wave of Covid-19 relief measures

DBS unveiled a second round of relief measures on Wednesday to help businesses in Singapore cope amid the virus...

Feb 26, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?

DEFYING expectations of more decline, Singapore’s factory output rose in January on a surge in biomedical...

Feb 26, 2020 12:37 PM
Government & Economy

Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have 'symptoms': minister

[TOKYO] Dozens of passengers who were allowed off a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship have developed symptoms...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly