AirAsia Group to raise up to US$113m via private placement

AirAsia Group plans to undertake a private placement to raise up to US$113 million to address immediate and near-term cash flow requirements, the Malaysian budget airline group said on Thursday.

[KUALA LUMPUR] AirAsia Group plans to undertake a private placement to raise up to US$113 million to address immediate and near-term cash flow requirements, the Malaysian budget airline group said on Thursday.

The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November as the pandemic took its toll on travel, has been seeking to raise US$2.5 billion from loans and investors.

The proposed exercise announced on Thursday entails issuance of up to 20 per cent of its total existing shares, or 668.4 million shares, to be placed with third party investors to be identified later, AirAsia said in a bourse filing.

It will enhance the group's financial position with a marginal increase in net assets and an improvement in the group's gearing, or leverage. The issuance could be implemented in tranches, within six months of regulatory approvals.

AirAsia said the funds will be for fuel hedging settlement, aircraft lease and maintenance payments, technology development costs, product and market expansion costs, marketing expenses and general working capital.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The proposed private placement will not fully address the Group's current financial concerns as the estimated gross proceeds of up to approximately RM454.51 million (S$149.2 million) would not be sufficient to meet its long-term cash flow requirements," it said.

AirAsia said it will continue to explore other fundraising options or corporate proposals to improve the group's financial performance in the longer term.

It shut its Japan operations last year and is planning to sell 32.67 per cent of its stake in an Indian operation to majority shareholder Tata Sons for US$37.7 million.

REUTERS