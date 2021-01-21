You are here

Home > Transport

AirAsia Group to raise up to US$113m via private placement

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 10:22 PM

AK_aa_2101.jpg
AirAsia Group plans to undertake a private placement to raise up to US$113 million to address immediate and near-term cash flow requirements, the Malaysian budget airline group said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] AirAsia Group plans to undertake a private placement to raise up to US$113 million to address immediate and near-term cash flow requirements, the Malaysian budget airline group said on Thursday.

The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November as the pandemic took its toll on travel, has been seeking to raise US$2.5 billion from loans and investors.

The proposed exercise announced on Thursday entails issuance of up to 20 per cent of its total existing shares, or 668.4 million shares, to be placed with third party investors to be identified later, AirAsia said in a bourse filing.

It will enhance the group's financial position with a marginal increase in net assets and an improvement in the group's gearing, or leverage. The issuance could be implemented in tranches, within six months of regulatory approvals.

AirAsia said the funds will be for fuel hedging settlement, aircraft lease and maintenance payments, technology development costs, product and market expansion costs, marketing expenses and general working capital.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The proposed private placement will not fully address the Group's current financial concerns as the estimated gross proceeds of up to approximately RM454.51 million (S$149.2 million) would not be sufficient to meet its long-term cash flow requirements," it said.

AirAsia said it will continue to explore other fundraising options or corporate proposals to improve the group's financial performance in the longer term.

It shut its Japan operations last year and is planning to sell 32.67 per cent of its stake in an Indian operation to majority shareholder Tata Sons for US$37.7 million.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Nissan to close Philippines car assembly operations

United Airlines posts fourth straight quarterly loss and pledges more cost cuts

Canada extends international traveller ban

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport falls 82.8% last year

Tesla faces bumpier ride breaking into India after China success

Electric car maker BYD seeks up to US$3.6b from sale of its Hong Kong-listed shares

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 09:54 PM
Government & Economy

ECB sits tight as virus jitters grow

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank governors on Thursday held back from tweaking their pandemic stimulus for the...

Jan 21, 2021 09:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust reports 96.4% retail portfolio occupancy in Q1 FY21

THE manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) said on Thursday that its performance for the final three months of...

Jan 21, 2021 08:54 PM
Consumer

Daiso is latest household brand to go online

[SINGAPORE] Japanese discount store Daiso launched its Singapore website on Monday (Jan 18) to provide more choices...

Jan 21, 2021 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Biden's Keystone 'insult' sees Alberta leader urging retaliation

[OTTAWA] The leader of Canada's oil heartland called President Joe Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL...

Jan 21, 2021 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property unit to sell entire stake in China property business

FRASERS Property announced on Thursday that its subsidiary is looking to sell its stake in Beijing Fraser Suites...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for