You are here

Home > Transport

AirAsia's Vietnam venture expects to begin flights in August

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 1:02 PM

BP_AirAsia_101218_29.jpg
The Vietnam partner of AirAsia Group expects their new carrier to begin operations in August, joining the ranks of low-cost airlines in Southeast Asia as a growing middle class spurs many to travel by air.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Vietnam partner of AirAsia Group expects their new carrier to begin operations in August, joining the ranks of low-cost airlines in Southeast Asia as a growing middle class spurs many to travel by air.

The domestic airline will apply for its aviation license in February and expects to gain the necessary regulatory approvals within six months, said Tran Trong Kien, chief executive officer of Hanoi-based resort and seaplane operator Thien Minh Group, AirAsia's partner.

Vietnam has been a missing piece of the puzzle for Malaysian tycoon Tony Fernandes's AirAsia, Southeast Asia's largest low-cost carrier group with affiliates in key markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. The new airline would become the latest entrant following Bamboo Airways this year in Vietnam, a market dominated by state-owned Vietnam Airlines JSC and private budget carrier VietJet Aviation.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed support for the yet-to-be-named venture during a Dec 6 meeting with Mr Kien and Mr Fernandes, according to the Thien Minh Group CEO. The airline plans to deploy five or six Airbus SE A320 and A321 aircraft on domestic routes between Hanoi, Da Nang and other cities as well as for regional flights, and the fleet could expand to as many as 30 within three years, Kien said in an interview on Dec 7.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under an agreement signed in March last year, AirAsia will hold a 30 per cent stake in Hai Au Aviation with Gumin, headed by Kien, controlling about 70 per cent, the Vietnamese businessman said. The airline targets to have a market share of 20 percent to 30 percent within a decade, he said.

Bamboo Airways, owned by FLC Group JSC, plans to begin flights on Dec 29. Thien Minh Group owns Victoria Hotels & Resorts in Vietnam and Laos, as well as Hai Au Aviation, which operates four tourist seaplanes out of Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport. It also owns iVivu.com, Vietnam's leading online travel agency.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Ghosn, Nissan indicted by Japanese prosecutors, Kyodo says

Lion Air says Nov passenger numbers fell less than 5% after deadly crash

Air New Zealand to operate Singapore-Christchurch service

Elon Musk blasts SEC, United Auto Workers in "60 Minutes" interview

Sexual harassment in the sky: HK flight attendants fight back

Buick claims to solve age-old dilemma: Where to hide Xmas gifts

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Asia_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Stocks extend global retreat as growth worries clobber investors

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening