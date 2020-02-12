You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus, CAAS sign MOU to work on urban air mobility

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 3:24 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

AIRBUS and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to enable urban air mobility (UAM) in Singapore.

The memorandum was signed at the Singapore Airshow 2020 by Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice-president of engineering at Airbus, and CAAS director-general Kevin Shum.

Under the collaboration, which aims to set up UAM services and platforms to enhance industry productivity and improve Singapore's regional connectivity, Airbus and CAAS will work together to define and develop an initial UAM service with an unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

Specifically, they will work together to create an unmanned traffic management (UTM) system and services to support the initial use case.

They will also cooperate to foster public acceptance of UAM operations, develop standards and establish the necessary safety frameworks. Finally, they will study the feasibility and requirements for further UAM services, including leading-edge cargo and passenger transportation solutions.

SEE ALSO

ST Engineering inks maintenance agreement with CFM International

Earlier in 2016, Airbus and CAAS collaborated for UAS proof-of-concept (POC) trials for an experimental project called Skyways, which aimed to develop safe unmanned air delivery systems to be used in dense urban environments. Airbus and CAAS also signed an agreement with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to share and advance the development of operational and safety standards for UAS in urban environments.

The POC trials for Skyways were successfully completed in 2019, and the unmanned aircraft system used in the project will be used for further testing of technologies and concepts. The initial focus will be on connectivity and navigation, which are essential components for unmanned traffic management.

Mr Shum noted that urban air mobility fits into Singapore's Smart Nation vision of using technology to solve problems and address challenges, and the authority seeks to collaborate with businesses like Airbus to push the boundaries of these technology applications.

"Such collaborations, including our long-standing CAAS-Airbus partnership, build Singapore's capabilities and expertise to enable advanced UA (unmanned aircraft) applications, particularly in our urban environment," said Mr Shum.

Said Mr Dumont: Airbus is constantly seeking ways to drive new frontiers in air mobility. We are excited to take the next step with our long-standing partner CAAS, with a shared vision of developing urban air mobility and the supporting UTM systems and services to bring a safe and reliable transportation solution to people."

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 04:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up...

Feb 12, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about...

Feb 12, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Tiny Korean hedge fund hits jackpot with 'Parasite' deal

[SEOUL] For a tiny South Korean hedge fund, the shock Oscar win of dark comedy Parasite couldn't be better...

Feb 12, 2020 04:25 PM
Garage

Tencent, Alibaba apps find fans in virus-affected schools

[HONG KONG] In coronavirus-hit China, demand for virtual office tools from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent...

Feb 12, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near

[BEIJING] China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending weight...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly