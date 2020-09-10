You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Toulouse

AIRBUS SE delivered 39 jets last month while avoiding order cancellations as it battles to keep revenue flowing in a market battered by the coronavirus crisis.

August handovers comprised 35 A320-series narrow-body planes and four twin-aisle jets, the Toulouse, France-based company said late Tuesday. The overall tally is down 10 planes from July.

Boeing Co said it delivered 13 planes in August, in an update overshadowed by news that handovers of the 787 Dreamliner are to be slowed for checks for a new manufacturing flaw involving gaps in the plane's horizontal stabiliser that are wider than specified.

Airbus deliveries have so far held up better during the pandemic than its US rival. Boeing continues to wrestle with cancellations of its 737 Max short-haul plane, grounded last year following two deadly crashes.

SEE ALSO

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The European company has generally managed to persuade airlines including EasyJet Plc and Qatar Airways to defer deliveries rather than walk away from orders outright.

Airbus shares fell 2.4 per cent at 9.09 am on Wednesday in Paris. They have declined 47 per cent this year, compared with a 51 per cent drop for Boeing.

Deferrals may pick up as the virus continues to roil the sector, with new flareups across Europe pushing carriers there to rein in already modest planes for restoring capacity.

While Airbus may be able to protect its backlog through such measures, the strategy risks leaving major gaps in production lines that have already seen output slashed, said Sash Tusa, an analyst at Agency Partners in London.

Airbus customers to accept handovers in August included Gulf Air, which took its first A321neo, and Portuguese carrier Orbest, which received an initial A330-900 wide-body.

New sales remain rarities, with Airbus reporting an order for just one new plane, a corporate version of the A320, and Boeing eight. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

COE premium for Cat B cars tops S$40,000

Tan Chong sells stake in associate company for 249.7b rupiah

China's biggest airshow cancelled over pandemic

Burning oil tanker off Sri Lanka leaves 1 km long slick

Ryanair cuts passenger target by 10 million

World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except one

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan makes debut in green bond market with US$1b deal

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is issuing bonds to finance environmentally-friendly...

Sep 9, 2020 11:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global...

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.