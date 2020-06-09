You are here

Home > Transport

Airline industry headed for US$84b loss this year: IATA

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 9:28 PM

[PARIS] The coronavirus crisis will lead the airline industry into record annual losses of US$84 billion as 2020 goes down as the "worst year in the history of aviation", the sector's main global body predicted on Tuesday.

Airline passenger traffic is expected to rise 55 per cent in 2021...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Honda halts output at some plants after cyber attack

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts: sources

EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

Indonesia eases travel rules in boost for virus-hit airlines

Singapore working with global shipping industry to facilitate crew changes

US nod boosts China carmaker BYD's push into masks

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 09:21 PM
Transport

Honda halts output at some plants after cyber attack

[TOKYO] Honda Motor said a cyber-attack has disrupted its internal network and brought some factories around the...

Jun 9, 2020 09:11 PM
Transport

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts: sources

[DUBAI] Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Tuesday as...

Jun 9, 2020 09:02 PM
Consumer

Tiffany amends debt agreements amid LVMH deal, sales slump

[BENGALURU] US luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by France's LVMH for US$16 billion, said on...

Jun 9, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

Japan, Britain aim for swift trade deal, Tokyo says

[TOKYO] Japan and Britain agreed to start talks on an early trade deal, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as...

Jun 9, 2020 08:45 PM
Government & Economy

Business leaders urge Britain to use UN targets in Covid-19 recovery plan

[LONDON] The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.