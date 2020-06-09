Airline industry headed for US$84b loss this year: IATA

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[PARIS] The coronavirus crisis will lead the airline industry into record annual losses of US$84 billion as 2020 goes down as the "worst year in the history of aviation", the sector's main global body predicted on Tuesday.
Airline passenger traffic is expected to rise 55 per cent in 2021...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes