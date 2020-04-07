You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled tickets: IATA

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 10:04 PM

doc7a1kig6d20pieub2eqe_doc79z7f9uxd5c5c3048u1.jpg
Global airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled flights because of the coronavirus crisis, said the head of the industry's representative body IATA, and carriers are issuing vouchers instead as they conserve cash to survive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Global airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled flights because of the coronavirus crisis, said the head of the industry's representative body IATA, and carriers are issuing vouchers instead as they conserve cash to survive.

"The key element for us is to avoid running out of cash so refunding the cancelled ticket for us is almost unbearable financially speaking," IATA Director General Alexandre De Juniac told an online news conference on Tuesday.

Airlines have been criticised by consumer groups for breaking rules over providing refunds within set time limits.

IATA also said that one-third of global airline employees have either been furloughed or lost their jobs.

REUTERS

Transport

Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

Singapore enlists grounded air crew for virus prevention service

Finnair's passenger numbers drop 56% in March

Airbus struggles to gauge how much scaling back is too much

GSV bids US$2.5b for Malaysia Airlines, says funded by European bank

Australian liner facing growing coronavirus crisis off Uruguay

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 09:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US...

Apr 7, 2020 09:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang's executive chairman steps down, CEO and son takes over

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has stepped down and made way for his son and company...

Apr 7, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

EU to agree to virus bailout but not 'coronabonds'

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers hope to agree a coronavirus economic rescue package for the worst-hit member states...

Apr 7, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH's H1 net profit down 9.3%, management warns of further disruption due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) reported a 9.3 per cent fall in net profit to S$77.6 million for the half-year ended...

Apr 7, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Fu Yu to continue Singapore operations during circuit-breaker period

PRECISION plastic components maker Fu Yu Corporation will continue its Singapore operations during the circuit-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.