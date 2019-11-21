You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines' fuel practices raise doubts over environmental commitments

Fuel tankering is a money-saving strategy as it outweighs the cost of additional fuel needed to carry extra weight on the outbound flight
Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

AIRLINES have taken steps to reduce their carbon footprints under the gaze of public opinion, but the pressure of the bottom line means some fly with extra fuel, boosting emissions of climate-changing greenhouse gases.

As the highly competitive air travel industry is being pushed to reduce its carbon emissions - which it puts at 2 to 3 per cent of the global total - the practice known as fuel tankering has become an acid test for airlines' commitment to really go green.

In fuel tankering, an aircraft's tanks are filled sufficiently at the departure airport to avoid having to take on additional fuel for the return leg at a destination airport where fuel costs may be higher, or there are supply issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to a study by Eurocontrol, the practice is a money-saving strategy for airlines as it outweighs the cost of additional fuel needed to carry the extra weight on the outbound flight.

SEE ALSO

Climate impacts 'to cost world US$7.9t' by 2050

"Aviation is a very competitive market and each airline needs to minimise operating costs, in order to keep its ticket prices as competitive as possible," said the group, an inter-governmental organisation that helps harmonise regulations in the sector.

With fuel accounting for up to 25 per cent of airlines' operating expenses, "saving fuel has become a major challenge for aviation", it added.

Eurocontrol found that in Europe, fuel tankering concerns about one in six flights, on average resulting in an extra 136 kg of fuel burnt.

Despite the additional fuel cost of 75 euros (S$113), it still results in net savings of 126 euros per flight. That saving also includes nine euros for purchasing carbon allowances for the 428 kg of additional CO2 generated.

The report estimated that in Europe, fuel tankering could generate net savings of 265 million euros per year for airlines, while adding 286,000 tonnes of fuel burnt and 901,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

"This represents about 2,800 round-trips between Paris and New York or the annual emissions of a European city of 100,000 inhabitants," said the report.

After being called out for fuel tankering by the BBC, British Airways called it a "common practice across the airline industry" and said that it is done for "operational, safety and price reasons".

British Airways said it resorts to fuel tankering for "mainly short-haul destinations where there are considerable fuel price differences between European airports".

Willy Walsh, the head of IAG, British Airway's parent company, acknowledged that the issue shows that airlines are torn between economic and environmental imperatives.

"What we see today is that there is often a conflict between what we do that makes commercial and financial sense and the things we should be doing from an environmental point of view," he told investors at a gathering at the beginning of November.

Germany's Lufthansa said it resorts to fuel tankering only exceptionally for operational reasons because the practice "goes against our goal of reducing carbon emissions", said a spokesman.

Air France said it practised fuel tankering only on "some specific" routes for economic or organisational reasons.

The airline industry adopted in 2016 a mechanism called CORSIA to offset any increase in CO2 emissions from 2020 levels using tree-planting and other schemes that absorb carbon.

This will allow the industry to continue to grow to meet rising demand for air travel without adding any additional carbon on a net basis.

Budget airline easyJet announced it plans to go further by offsetting emissions from all flights.

Most airlines have also undertaken efforts to reduce their emissions such as optimising flight paths, using electric towing vehicles or reducing the weight of seats.

But these efforts are not sufficient, believes Andrew Murphy of the non-governmental organisation Transport and Environment.

"The increase of aviation emissions and stories like this show that actually the industry isn't doing enough and actually we can't just rely on the industry to cut its own emissions," he said.

"The equation is super complex" to arrive at a reduction of emissions when the volume of air traffic is expected to double every 15 to 20 years, said Pascal Fabre, an air travel expert at consultancy Alix Partners.

The situation is even more daunting as airlines need to make money to survive, with around a dozen going out of business in the past year-and-a-half, according to the International Air Transport Association. AFP

Transport

SIA-MAB partnership is about dollars and sense

COEs end mixed, price gap between categories slims

Aston Martin joins the ranks of luxury SUVs with the US$189,000 DBX

'The future is electric': Porsche sets out plans to battle Tesla in the US

S African govt rules out any further funding to resolve airline wage strike

Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Rich people say politics spurring them to donate more money

[NEW YORK] Wealthy people are making bigger donations to charities because of the US political climate.

Nov 21, 2019 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court

[YANGON] Aung San Suu Kyi will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by...

Nov 20, 2019 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US envoy followed Trump orders in Ukraine 'quid pro quo'

[WASHINGTON] The US ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing Wednesday that he was following the...

Nov 20, 2019 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

[LONDON] A former employee of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of...

Nov 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Transport

Aston Martin unveils first SUV, eyes luxury buyers in China

[BEIJING] British carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first-ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) Wednesday at events in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly