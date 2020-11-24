You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines see losses swelling to US$157b before virus clears

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:57 PM

[BRUSSELS] Record airline losses from the coronavirus outbreak will balloon further next year as anticipated vaccination programmes take time to revive travel demand, according to the industry's main trade group.

The International Air Transport Association on Tuesday predicted carriers will lose almost US$39 billion in 2021, more than double the forecast in June. That's on top of a US$118.5 billion deficit in the current 12 months, up 40 per cent from the prior outlook after a new wave of lockdowns wiped out a resurgence in flights.

Together the losses will be five times those accumulated during the 2008-2009 recession, according to Iata, which forecasts that the industry will turn cash positive again in the fourth quarter of next year, earlier than it had suggested before recent breakthroughs with vaccine tests.

The forecast comes as airlines cling to hopes that recent moves toward testing for passengers combined with the roll-out of the first Covid-19 vaccines next year will quickly spur governments to ease or remove travel restrictions they say are to blame for holding back bookings.

"The history books will record 2020 as the industry's worst financial year, bar none," Iata chief executive officer Alexandre de Juniac said in the release, adding that loss the expected in 2021, while lower, "is nothing to celebrate" and that borders must be safely reopened with quarantines now so that people can fly again.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Traveller numbers will likely plummet 61 per cent in 2020 to levels last seen 17 years ago, Iata predicts, while passenger revenue will tumble to US$191 billion from 2019's US$612 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tech giants ask Malaysia PM to reinstate foreign ship cable waiver

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Shanghai tackles virus outbreak

SoftBank-led round values Uber-like truck startup at US$12b

Sweden's Scania to start making trucks in China after acquisition

Air travellers most concerned about catching covid from fellow fliers, survey shows

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 09:46 PM
Consumer

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

[STOCKHOLM] Consumers continued to spend strongly to furnish their homes despite the coronavirus pandemic, the...

Nov 24, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines prices S$500m of 3.5% 10-year notes

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has priced S$500 million worth of 3.5 per cent notes due 2030 under its S$10 billion multi-...

Nov 24, 2020 09:42 PM
Consumer

Tiffany beats profit estimates on soaring China demand

[NEW YORK] Tiffany, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH, beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly...

Nov 24, 2020 09:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy unit to dodge winding-up petition after US$15.3m settlement with Rubicon

THE winding-up petition against a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil-and-gas company KrisEnergy will be withdrawn after...

Nov 24, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

ECB warns of economic hit if pandemic-support is phased out

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank warned on Tuesday of painful "cliff effects" for households and companies if...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for