Airplane without passengers taken from Seattle airport, crashes: official

Sat, Aug 11, 2018 - 1:28 PM

An airline employee "conducted an unauthorised takeoff" of an airplane without passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma airport in the northwestern US state of Washington late Friday, airport officials said on Twitter.
An airline employee "conducted an unauthorised takeoff" of an airplane without passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma airport in the northwestern US state of Washington late Friday, airport officials said on Twitter.

The aircraft "has crashed in south Puget Sound", Sea-Tac Airport said, adding that normal operations at the airport had resumed.

Alaska Airlines on Twitter said the airplane was a turboprop Q400 airplane belonging to Horizon Air.

