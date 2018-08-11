Airplane without passengers taken from Seattle airport, crashes: official

An airline employee "conducted an unauthorised takeoff" of an airplane without passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma airport in the northwestern US state of Washington late Friday, airport officials said on Twitter.

The aircraft "has crashed in south Puget Sound", Sea-Tac Airport said, adding that normal operations at the airport had resumed.

Alaska Airlines on Twitter said the airplane was a turboprop Q400 airplane belonging to Horizon Air.

AFP