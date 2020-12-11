Alibaba's logistics arm launches 500m yuan global tender

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holdings, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, has launched its 2021 open tender for logistics services to strengthen its global logistics network.
In a press statement on Thursday, Cainiao said the global tender is valued at 500 million...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes