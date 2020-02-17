You are here

Alstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 3:50 PM

French transport infrastructure company Alstom said on Monday it was in talks over a possible acquisition of the train business of Canadian company Bombardier, which could be worth US$7 billion on an enterprise value basis.
[PARIS] French transport infrastructure company Alstom said on Monday it was in talks over a possible acquisition of the train business of Canadian company Bombardier, which could be worth US$7 billion on an enterprise value basis.

"Alstom confirms being in discussions with Bombardier regarding a possible acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom. Discussions are ongoing. No final decision has been made," Alstom said in a statement.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Alstom was close to agreeing a deal to buy Bombardier's train business, which will give the unit an enterprise value of US$7 billion. 

