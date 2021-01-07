You are here

Home > Transport

Amazon buys jets from airlines to bolster deliveries

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210107_AMAZON_4395994.jpg
Amazon has invested heavily in boosting its distribution network even before Covid-19 caused a surge of business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

AMAZON on Tuesday announced that it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic.

The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets.

The Seattle-based company said that it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, seven of them from Delta and four from WestJet.

"Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the US in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step towards that goal," Amazon Global Air vice-president Sarah Rhoads said in a release.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises."

The aircraft purchased from WestJet are being converted from handling passengers to cargo and will become part of Amazon's fleet this year, according to the company.

The jets bought from Delta are not expected to be put to work in Amazon's fleet until 2022.

Amazon Air is expanding globally and incorporating the use of sustainable aviation fuel and ground equipment powered by electricity from solar panels, according to the company.

Amazon has invested heavily in expanding and strengthening its distribution network, starting long before the Covid-19 pandemic caused a surge of business at the e-commerce titan's platform.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 risks have crushed the travel industry, causing airlines to consider selling off aircraft to reduce costs and bring in cash. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

A Gojek-Tokopedia merger would give fillip to Indonesia's startup ecosystem

Volkswagen's Herbert Diess delivers wake-up call on capital markets dilemma

UK lockdown causes biggest drop in new car sales since World War II

UK car sales crash to almost 30-year low

Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping

Honda offers early retirement in India amid slowing motorcycle sales

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in November

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased more than expected in November and business investment on...

Jan 7, 2021 12:30 AM
Real Estate

Amazon pledges US$2b for affordable homes near US cities

[WASHINGTON] Amazon.com has earmarked US$2 billion to support affordable housing projects in three US regions,...

Jan 6, 2021 11:59 PM
Government & Economy

US private employment dropped 123,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data released on Wednesday, a...

Jan 6, 2021 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in latest reversal

[NEW YORK] The New York Stock Exchange said Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom equities, saying its...

Jan 6, 2021 11:37 PM
Stocks

US: Dow rises after Georgia vote, infrastructure stocks up

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday with infrastructure stocks gaining on the Democratic edge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to S$14.45b

Zahid's call for snap election stirs new infighting in Malaysia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for