You are here

Home > Transport

American Airlines begins scheduling Boeing 737 MAX pilot training

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 12:13 PM

nz_americanairlines_220975.jpg
American Airlines said on Monday it is starting to schedule Boeing Co 737 MAX training for its pilots in November, a sign that it believes a return to service of the grounded jet could be near.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] American Airlines said on Monday it is starting to schedule Boeing Co 737 MAX training for its pilots in November, a sign that it believes a return to service of the grounded jet could be near.

A spokesman said, however, that the training plans were not definitive.

"We have initiated the pilot training scheduling process, which can be cancelled if the MAX is not recertified," he said, adding that the company remains in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing.

Boeing is awaiting FAA approval on proposed changes to the 737 MAX aircraft and pilot training following two crashes that together killed 346 people and caused a worldwide grounding that has lasted for 18 months.

The training proposals are being reviewed by civil aviation authorities and airline flight crews from the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union.

SEE ALSO

Airline travel shifts toward last-minute bookings, domestic trips: Skyscanner

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Though no final training program has been approved, American told its pilots to plan for sessions that will begin in November.

"With the planned return to service for our B737 MAX aircraft in the near future, we will begin conducting B737 MAX Special Training for our B737 pilots," Ameya Kingaonkar, director of flight training planning and scheduling, said in a memo on Monday, which was seen by Reuters.

The training will consist of a distance learning training module that will last around one hour 40 minutes, as well as a simulator session entailing a one-hour brief and a two-hour simulator event, the memo said.

American plans to release the distance learning module by Oct 28 and train about 1,700 pilots in November. It expects to complete all of the training by the end of January 2021, the memo said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus CEO: We can't guarantee no compulsory layoffs

Airline travel shifts toward last-minute bookings, domestic trips: Skyscanner

Major cruise lines will all require Covid-19 tests and masks: trade group

The flight goes nowhere. And it's sold out.

Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil

US home shopping boom buoys shipping lines half a world away

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

[STOCKHOLM] Something was clearly missing from Stockholm Fashion Week's virtual catwalk Aug 25 and it wasn't just a...

Sep 22, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

TUI says cost cutting target in sight as it slashes overheads

[FRANKFURT] TUI said it's making progress on plans to cut overhead costs by 30 per cent as the world's largest tour...

Sep 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down the UK again as Covid-19 spreads

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new...

Sep 22, 2020 02:53 PM
Real Estate

UK hotelier Whitbread plans to cut almost a fifth of staff

[LONDON] UK hotel operator Whitbread said it plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs, or 18 per cent of its workforce, as...

Sep 22, 2020 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

UK electricity price spike raises questions for national grid

[LONDON] A spike in electricity prices last week in the UK is raising questions about how well the network operator...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Singapore stocks fall at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.