American Airlines reports US$8.9b 2020 loss on pandemic hit

[NEW YORK] American Airlines concluded a difficult 2020 with another quarterly loss due to the coronavirus hit but said Thursday it expects a rebound to begin later in 2021.

The big US carrier reported a fourth quarter loss of US$2.2 billion, compared with profits of US$414 million in the year-ago period. For all of 2020, American lost US$8.9 billion after reporting profits of US$1.7 billion in 2019.