You are here

Home > Transport

American Airlines revises website to change Taiwan reference

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 10:22 AM

2018-07-23T054008Z_2118890246_RC1FE5702E50_RTRMADP_3_AMERICAN-AIRLINE-RESULTS.JPG
American Airlines Group Inc late on Tuesday confirmed it had changed how its website refers to Taiwan, a move expected to be followed by two other major US carriers by Wednesday in an effort to avoid Chinese penalties.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] American Airlines Group Inc late on Tuesday confirmed it had changed how its website refers to Taiwan, a move expected to be followed by two other major US carriers by Wednesday in an effort to avoid Chinese penalties.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the three major carriers were set to change how their websites refer to Taiwanese airports.

A check of American's website late on Tuesday showed it now only lists Taipei's airport code and city, but not the name Taiwan. Beijing has demanded that foreign firms, and airlines in particular, not refer to Taiwan as non-Chinese territory on their websites, a move described by the White House in May as "Orwellian nonsense."

China set a final deadline of July 25 for the changes, and last month rejected US requests for talks on the matter, adding to tension in relations already frayed by an escalating trade conflict. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Spanish unions press ahead with strike after Ryanair talks fail

Drones ahoy! Shipping industry gets aboard new tech

Volvo Cars IPO draws lower valuations in initial feedback

PSA does to Opel what GM failed to do in 20 years

Tesla's drive to make cars hits a roadblock - it can't repair them fast enough

POSH JV lands first Taiwan wind contract

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

2018-05-30T044433Z_18622655_RC17A26D6880_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-LONG-HAUL.JPG
Jul 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Banyan Tree, Vard, Mapletree Industrial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening