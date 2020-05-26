You are here

Home > Transport
TRANSPORT

AMG head Moers poised to be Aston Martin's new CEO

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

ASTON Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc is poised to replace chief executive officer Andy Palmer with the head of Daimler AG's Mercedes-AMG performance division, according to people familiar with the matter.

AMG head Tobias Moers could be named as Aston Martin's new CEO as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

In a statement, Aston Martin said it is reviewing its management team and any announcement will "be made as and when appropriate". The Financial Times reported earlier on the planned changes.

The shake-up comes less than two months after the British sports-car maker brought in new investors led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who became executive chairman. The £536 million (S$930 million) capital infusion was meant to rescue the debt-laden company, which has struggled since Palmer took it public in 2018 with a plan to mimic the success of Italy's Ferrari NV.

SEE ALSO

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

Instead, sales stalled, inventory piled up and Aston Martin found itself short of cash earlier this year even before the coronavirus threw the auto industry into a virtual standstill. The company has seen its shares fall more than 90 per cent since the initial public offering.

Aston Martin said this month that it may need to raise more funds and take further steps to cut costs and control cash as the car-sales collapse upends its turnaround plan.

Mr Palmer, who joined Aston Martin from Nissan in 2014, has been focused on the introduction of the pivotal DBX, a US$189,000 sport-utility vehicle at the heart of Aston Martin's comeback strategy. The company is banking on the model selling in higher volumes than the iconic sports cars made famous in the early James Bond movies.

Mr Moers, 54, studied engineering in Offenburg, Germany. He briefly worked at an electric-car startup before joining AMG, where he has held the top job since October 2013. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Duterte answers call of workers begging to go home

Chaos, cancellations as India air travel restarts

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

Renault must join French-German battery project: minister

Car sales can be conducted safely, says Singapore trade association

Fiji Airways to cut more than half its staff, seek aircraft payment deferrals

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 11:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy downgraded by Fitch after bond tender offer

FITCH Ratings has downgraded coal producer Geo Energy Resources Limited’s long-term issuer default rating IDR to C...

May 25, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree posts net loss of S$829,063 for FY2020

VIVIDTHREE Holdings on Monday posted a net loss of S$829,063 for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 as its...

May 25, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam plans 15.84t dong tax cut for small businesses

[HANOI] Vietnam is planning a 15.84 trillion dong (S$968.9 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized...

May 25, 2020 07:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

[SYDNEY] A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they...

May 25, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

[KARLSRUHE] A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.