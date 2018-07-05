ANA cancelling 113 flights to inspect engines

Tokyo

JAPANESE airline ANA Holdings Inc said it will cancel 113 domestic flights between July 6 through July 12 to inspect Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally.

The affected Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA's Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, the Japanese airline said on Wednesday.

A compressor problem in the Trent 1000 package C engine has already led to planes being grounded by airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air New Zealand.

In June, Rolls-Royce said it had found the same issue on a "small number of high life Package B engines".

ANA has been conducting inspections on Trent 1000 package C engines under instruction from Japan's transport ministry, with an expansion of inspections to include package B engines leading to the flight cancellations, the airline said. REUTERS